It has been an interesting year for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, especially moving from the Raiders to the Rams. And Garoppolo recently tossed a little shade at the Raiders and 49ers with an eye-opening admission.

Garoppolo said playing with the Rams is a refreshing change from other teams, according to nytimes.com.

“This place allows you to be yourself, too, which is different than other places I’ve been,” Garoppolo said. “You’re getting pressed with a sense of urgency but in a good way. Obviously, everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to perform well. They do it in the right way here. They push you positively. There’s just a lot of good things going on, man. I’m enjoying every bit of it. Even the meetings are a good time. Everything is going good right now.”

Rams QB Garoppolo in good situation

A 10-year veteran, Garoppolo has lived an up-and-down life in the NFL. From the highs of a 13-3 season in 2019 with the 49ers to the lows of injuries and being on his third team in three seasons, Garoppolo has seen a lot.

Now he’s in a backup role with a team primed to make a strong run at the playoffs with hopes of making noise if it gets there. And Garoppolo is the Rams’ insurance policy for Matthew Stafford.

Garoppolo said he’s learned a from the chaos he’s seen in his career. Among the things he’s seen include being drafted to possibly replace Tom Brady in 2014, a torn ACL in 2018, a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, and eventually leaving the 49ers after his injury opened the door for Brock Purdy to become a standout starter.

“That’s one thing I’ve taken from this,” he said. “The NFL is crazy, man. Everyone has got a story. Everyone is going whichever way trying to make it. But at the end of the day, it’s your story, and you’ve got to make the best of it. Good, bad, or indifferent, whatever happened in the past, it happened. … Now I’m here, and I’m just trying to make every day the best day.”

Last year, Garoppolo started six games with a record of 3-3 before getting benched after the Raiders’ coaching change to Antonio Pierce. His seven touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions marked the worst ratio of his career.

Garoppolo’s career record as a starting quaterback still shines. He’s 43-20, but only has three seasons with double-digit starting assignments. The only losing record in his career came in 2018, when he finished 1-2 because of the ACL injury.