One of the biggest trades in recent memory saw Matthew Stafford go to the Rams and Jared Goff go to the Lions. Those players will be playing their former teams during Super Wild Card Weekend.

NFL playoff games always mean a lot, but the Super Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions might mean a little bit more than normal for the respective teams' quarterbacks.

Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback in Lions history, but he is now with the Rams, and he has already delivered a Super Bowl ring to the city of Los Angeles. He will return to Detroit during Super Wild Card Weekend, where Jared Goff will be waiting for him.

Goff also has Super Bowl experience, and that came with the Rams. The massive trade that sent the two quarterbacks to their new teams has worked out for both sides, but the first round of the playoffs will be the true test of who won the deal. It will be an emotional game, and we will explain how you can watch.

When and where is the Rams vs Lions game?

As a part of Super Wild Card Weekend, this game will be at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 14.

How to watch Rams vs. Lions

NBC will be broadcasting the game, so you can also watch it on Peacock or Universo. FuboTV will also have a live stream of the game. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game, with Melissa Stark reporting from the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Lions -3 O/U 51.5

Rams storylines

The big storyline is this game is the fact that it will be Stafford's first game back at Ford Field since being traded to the Rams. The Lions legend has played his former team once before, but it wasn't in front of the Lions crowd.

Stafford's 45,109 passing yards are nearly three times more than the next best passer in Lions' history. But hile Stafford put up big numbers with Detroit, he didn't find much postseason success with the team.

That came when he got to the Rams, though. Stafford won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles, and he found great chemistry with Cooper Kupp while doing so. While Kupp isn't quite as good as he was during the Super Bowl season, in which he had one of the best single-season receiving seasons ever, he is still among the most elite receivers in the NFL.

What the Rams' Super Bowl team didn't have was Puka Nacua. The rookie receiver gives the Rams a dangerous offense as he just put up arguably the best rookie receiving season ever. In fact, Nacua broke the rookie records for receptions and receiving yards.

Kyren Williams has also emerged as a beast for the Rams offense. With 1,144 rushing yards in only 11 starts, Williams is one of the best running backs in the league.

The Rams defense is vulnerable, though. Despite the presence of Aaron Donald, the Rams gave up the 13th most points this season. The team moved on from a number of costly veterans in recent seasons, including Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.

While these were cost-effective moves, the depletion of talent on the defensive end may come back to bite them in the butt, especially considering the Lions have an elite offensive attack.

Lions storylines

While the Lions fanbase still loves Stafford, they would love a playoff win even more. The team has only made the playoffs three times this century, and they haven't won a playoff game since 1991. The 31 years without a playoff win is the fifth-longest such drought in league history.

This Lions team has a better chance than ever to end that streak. While everyone is talking about Stafford's return to Ford Field, it can't be forgotten that Goff will also be motivated against his former team.

Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Rams in a historic season, but Goff has had the better stats in the two years since. Goff has even established himself as a franchise quarterback, which is a level that many thought he wouldn't reach with the Lions.

Goff is also surrounded by tons of talent. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery form one of the best running back tandems in the NFL, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is clearly one of the best receivers in the NFL. St. Brown had 1,515 yards through the air this season. Sam LaPorta had a historic rookie season of his own as well. LaPorta's 86 catches are the most ever by a rookie tight end.

Like the Rams, the Lions are weaker on the defensive end. Although they have improved this season, the team still allows 23.2 points per game to opposing offenses. The fact that both teams are stacked on offense and weak on defense means a shootout seems inevitable.

That is illustrated by the 51.5 points that FanDuel expects the teams to combine for, and fans are sure to get an entertaining game with tons of big plays.