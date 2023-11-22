The Los Angeles Rams have made some changes at running back to make room for Kyren Williams and his return in Week 12 against the Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams have made a change at running back ahead of Week 12, activating Kyren Williams off the injured reserve list and waiving running back Darrell Henderson, according to Adam Schefter.

Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson. Kyren Williams returns Sunday vs. Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Rams shuffle the running back room for Kyren Williams

It's a bit of a surprising decision, as Henderson scored a touchdown just last week for Los Angeles and had been splitting duties at running back with Royce Freeman in Williams's absence. Williams hasn't played since the first matchup against the Cardinals in Week 6, a game in which he ran for 158 yards and a touchdown but left with an ankle injury.

Williams dominated touches in the Los Angeles backfield after the Rams traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, rarely coming off the field or ceding touches to any of the Rams' backups. Williams has 456 rushing years and 6 touchdowns in just six games played this season and will look to pick back up where left off against the Cardinals.

It's been rare for the Rams to have their offense fully healthy this season. While Kyren Williams returning is a big deal after Matthew Stafford came back form his thumb injury last week, it's possible that Cooper Kupp won't be able to play in Week 12 due to an ankle injury. That might give the Rams all the more reason to run the ball heavily with Williams, and the release of Henderson may signal that the Rams are ready to give him a full workload yet again so long as his ankle holds up in practice this week.