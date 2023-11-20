Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after the Rams defeated the Seahawks on Sunday

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kupp suffered the injury during LA's 17-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Rapoport also reported that Kupp attempted to return in the game, something that may be viewed as a positive sign.

“The fact that he thought he was going to be able to come back, the fact that he tried to come back is an indication that at least, potentially it is not a major injury,” Rapoport said.

There is a chance that Cooper Kupp will be able to play through the injury. However, he will continue to receive tests and an MRI on the injury this week. For now, Kupp doesn't have a set timetable for a return.

Rams need Cooper Kupp

The Rams are 4-6 in 2023. It's been a difficult season for the most part. In order to make any kind of playoff run, LA will need Cooper Kupp on the field.

He has appeared in six games this season, recording 24 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown. Kupp, who was limited to nine games last year following an MVP-caliber 2021 campaign, is a superstar without question. He plays a pivotal role in Los Angeles' success.

The Rams will closely monitor Kupp's status prior to their next game against the Arizona Cardinals. LA's game versus Arizona is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 PM EST.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Cooper Kupp's injury status as they are made available.