The Los Angeles Rams are not using the franchise or transition tag on former Pro-Bowl kicker Matt Gay, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“One of the most accurate kickers in the league the last few years (60-for-64 in FG attempts the last two), the 2021 Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest as a free agent,” wrote Garafolo.

Matt Gay was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting in 16 games for the bucks before he was eventually released in 2020. He found a roster spot with the Rams after Los Angeles played for seven games with kicker Sam Sloman, who was released after seven games of the 2020 season.

Matt Gay was invited to the Pro Bowl games in 2021, the same year the Rams prevailed in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. He chipped in a 41-yard field goal and made two extra points in the championship game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams were looking to part ways with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd if a trade does not happen. Floyd has 29 sacks over the last three seasons. They decided after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams in March 2022. Wagner started in all 17 games for Los Angeles, picking up 140 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions in his 17 starts on the Rams’ defense.

In a February tweet, Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey has spoken out about the Rams’ turn of events, sharing a heartfelt message for his teammate.

“I embrace & appreciate every moment now a days forreal because I never know what the future holds,” Ramsey wrote in his tweet. “It was a real deal dream come true to play on the same defense as you [Bobby Wagner]! Much love & respect! 🤟🏾Excited for the next chapter for you!”