Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason.

Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned about Matthew Stafford’s elbow.

“Yeah, I spoke to him. It felt okay. There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt okay.”

Matthew Stafford did not play well against the Bills in his first game since the Super Bowl. Stafford was 29-41 with 240 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. This was his 14th career game with at least three interceptions and only second as a Ram.

McVay credited the Bills defense in making Stafford feel uncomfortable in the pocket.

“I thought as far as just the overall motion, I didn’t necessarily think that was affected. I thought maybe just some of the spots where he is getting moved or getting hit, not being able to finish his motion as a result of just some of the pressure, or different things that are pushing him off his spot, might have affected some of the overall accuracy snap in and snap out. But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn’t sense that was any sort of issue.”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will try to get back on track in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and get their first win on their way to another successful season.