Toughness comes with the territory of NFL players, but not many embody this more than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 16-year NFL veteran has been known to play through injuries throughout his career, doing so once again during the playoffs this season.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, confirmed that he suffered a rib injury earlier in the 2024-25 season on her podcast.

“Kelly Stafford said on her podcast that Matthew Stafford cracked four ribs against the 49ers in Week 15. Stafford aggravated the injury against the Eagles on Sunday and acknowledged after the game that he’d been dealing with a rib injury ‘for some time,'” ESPN's Sarah Bishop reported via Twitter/X.

Stafford's injuries would not have been obvious from his performance in the Rams' 28-22 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round on Sunday. He went 26-of-44 through the air for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

The future of Stafford's NFL career is up in the air as rumors of his retirement have started to swirl. If he does, in fact, decide to hang up his cleats, Stafford's legacy as a Hall of Famer is secure. His reputation for being durable will leave a lasting impact. Sunday's performance has given that narrative even more strength.

When will Matthew Stafford announce his decision?

Matthew Stafford might have played his last NFL game, but that is not a done deal. There is no speculation as to when Stafford could announce his decision.

Rams head coach Sean McVay hopes that Stafford makes his decision soon. McVay believes both sides would benefit from an early decision. Contract negotiations stalled Stafford's preparation heading into the 2024-25 season.

“We don't want to have that go on again,” McVay said. “I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity, understanding, open and honest communication. I think there's a lot of love coming from our part. I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well, and I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

Despite his age, McVay believes Stafford could have some good football left in the tank and a return to the Rams could be on the table still.

“We'll talk about all those things at the appropriate time. I know he's playing really good football. Obviously I love working with him. What he's meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way.”

If Stafford decides to keep playing, he will surely have a team to play for, even if it is not McVay and the Rams.