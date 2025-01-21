The Los Angeles Rams' incredible season came to an end with a Divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. After looking like a legit contender against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, the Rams fell 28-22 to Philly in the snow.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford turning 37 in just a few weeks, his potential retirement was the subject of much discussion following the team’s playoff exit. While the veteran passer has yet to make a decision on his future, Stafford’s wife Kelly shared a heartfelt post on social media.

The post included photos of Stafford and his four daughters along with a message from Kelly. “Aren’t enough words to express how proud I am. I joke about us being old and tired but honestly I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy. I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we’ll find out,” Kelly Stafford wrote.

Naturally, Stafford’s retirement plans were not revealed via Instagram. But it’s clear from the post the incredible family and support system Stafford has to lean on when he is ready to hang up his pads for good.

The Rams nearly pulled off a Cinderella season. Despite a slow start and a number of injuries on offense, the team got hot at the right time, reeling off five straight wins and taking nine of 11 games to clinch the NFC West.

Will Matthew Stafford return to the Rams in 2025?

After a convincing 27-9 win over the 14-3 Vikings in the Wild Card round, Los Angeles appeared to be a dangerous team with a real shot at the championship. Unfortunately, the Rams fell short against the Eagles in the Divisional round as GM Les Snead’s concerns about defending running back Saquon Barkley proved prescient.

The NFL’s leading rusher ran all over LA, racking up 205 yards and two scores on 26 carries while adding four catches for 27 receiving yards. Despite Barkley’s dominant performance, the Rams hung in there and Stafford did all he could to deliver the victory for Los Angeles.

The 16-year veteran threw for 324 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did, however, turn the ball over as the conditions led to multiple Rams’ fumbles. In the end, LA couldn’t close the gap and the Eagles held on to win by six points.

Stafford has said he’s not yet ready to make a decision about his playing future, opting instead to take some time to think about playing next season. However, the Pro Bowl QB did offer a glimmer of hope by saying he feels like he has more football left in him following the loss to Philadelphia.

Stafford put together another solid season for the Rams. He completed nearly 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year. The Rams have reached the postseason in three of Stafford’s four seasons with the team and won Super Bowl LVI following his trade from the Detroit Lions in the 2021 season.