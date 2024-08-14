Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald, alongside Andrew Whitworth, made a notable appearance at the team's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, catching the eyes of many as they reconnected with former coaches and teammates.

Donald, who retired in March after an illustrious NFL career exclusively with the Rams, was seen engaging with the team's rookie defensive end, Jared Verse. Verse, who is stepping up in the absence of the retired superstar, had the opportunity to meet one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, an experience likely to leave a lasting impression on the young player.

Both Donald and Whitworth have earned reverence in Rams history. Donald's dominant play and Whitworth's leadership, especially during the team's Super Bowl win in February 2022, stand out. Donald's career features record-breaking seasons and numerous awards, including three Defensive Player of the Year titles. Since the Rams drafted him 13th overall in 2014, he had secured a permanent spot in the Pro Bowl lineup every year.

During the practice, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted Donald's involvement with the team's younger players, specifically his interaction with Braden Fiske. Shula was quoted by Adam Grosbard saying, “It was great to see him. I know he's in a great spot. He's welcome back any time he wants to come back and help coach.” This interaction underscores Donald's continued influence on the team and his potential role in mentoring future talent.

During his rookie year, Donald set the tone for what would be a stellar career by recording 47 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. His 2018 season remains one of the most remarkable in NFL history; Donald led the league with 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss, both career highs that significantly contributed to his legacy.

Whitworth, who joined the Rams in 2017 after a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, was also at the practice. His four seasons with the Rams were transformative, culminating in a pivotal role during the team's recent Super Bowl victory. His retirement two years ago marked the end of a significant era for the team.

The appearance of Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth at the Rams' practice served as more than a nostalgic reunion; it represented a meaningful connection between the team's illustrious past and its current ambitions. As these retired stars mingled with the current roster, their presence emphasized the continuity of excellence that the Rams strive to maintain for this upcoming season and beyond.