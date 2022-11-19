Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2021 season was one to remember for the Los Angeles Rams, as they ended up winning Super Bowl LVI. So far, though, the 2022 season has been the exact opposite. The Rams are just 3-6, good for last place in the NFC West, and look likely to come up well short of their Super Bowl aspirations this season. It’s taken a toll on the entire team, including star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Donald openly contemplated retiring after the Rams Super Bowl win, but was handed a nice new contract extension by L.A. to stick around. But based on how the season has gone, Donald may be wishing he opted to hang up his cleats. But now that he’s here, Donald is committed to figuring out a way to win football games with the Rams, and offered his mindset throughout the remainder of Los Angeles’ seemingly lost 2022 campaign.

“You just got to keep playing. Just keep playing and trying to find a way to win. That’s it. Just play. You just got to play. There’s obviously a lot of things that aren’t going our way. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re here now. All we can do is keep playing.” – Aaron Donald, RamsWire

Seems like Donald’s message here is pretty straightforward. The Rams can’t do anything other than continue to play football, whether or not the results change. Maybe they will, but considering how beat up Los Angeles is right now, it seems like one more loss would officially end their season. There’s not much hope left, but that doesn’t seem to bother Donald, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the Rams can turn things around in the second half of their season.