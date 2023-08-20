Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said star Aaron Donald will not travel with the team for their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos next Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Donald is staying back in Los Angeles to be with his wife Erica, who's “due any day now” to give birth to their child.

Donald didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, though he did participate some in joint practice during the week. The Rams star immediately mixed it up early in Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Aaron Donald is working his way back from offseason ankle surgery and will not have played in any preseason games before the 2023 regular season. The 32-year-old admitted he isn't quite where he “wants to be” just yet, though he's improving and should hopefully be ready to go for Week 1. Los Angeles will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks to open what will hopefully be a bounce-back season after a disastrous 2022 campaign.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

But for now, Donald is focusing on the birth of his child. Donald has three kids (Jaeda, Aaron Jr., Aaric) already, with two of them (Jaeda and Aaron Jr.) coming with a previous partner. Donald had Aaric with Erica, and now they're having their second child together.

Aaron Donald's children are a very important part of his life, and he even admitted he thought about retiring after the Rams' Super Bowl win because of them. While he opted to stick around, one has to wonder just how much longer he'll play now that he's 32 and has another child on the way.