The Los Angeles Rams are a team ready to expand on their impressive 2024-25 campaign. The Rams lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, in the second round of the playoffs. Now, the team will look different but contain one of the league's best coaches and a veteran quarterback aiming to win their second Lombardi Trophy.

On Thursday, the Rams made a move that isn't eye-opening, but could be a valuable move during the course of the NFL season. The Rams signed veteran offensive tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.

Quessenberry is a San Diego native who played college ball at San Jose State. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013 and later played for the Tennessee Titans in the same AFC South Division. He has also played for the Buffalo Bills and then the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Quessenberry won the George Halas Award in 2017 for overcoming adversity after his long battle with cancer. Quessenberry returned to the Texans for that final season before going to play for the Titans.

According to Pro Football Reference, the tackle has started 30 of his 84 career games. Quessenberry has played a lot of special teams and has been a backup tackle for the majority of his career. The Rams are hoping he can provide a solid replacement if needed behind starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

The Rams' offense will look different without Cooper Kupp running routes for his friend Matt Stafford. The Rams released Kupp, and he then signed with the Seattle Seahawks. LA managed to replace Kupp with another veteran receiver who remains at the top of his game. Davante Adams is now the Rams' No. 2 receiver behind Puka Nacua. That duo will thrive with Stafford in Sean McVay's offense. If the offense can stay healthy, the Rams will be a Super Bowl contender.