The Los Angeles Rams pulled themselves out of a potentially disastrous offseason. The NFC West champs faced numerous contract issues to address. Notably quarterback Matthew Stafford and top wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

One remained inside the “Rams House.” And it's not the longtime WR1. Stafford's contract got restructured in February amid trade chatter.

The Rams, however, made up for Kupp's release in a massive way. Sean McVay narrated a reel of highlights to lure in Davante Adams. Adding the perennial Pro Bowler wasn't the only bold move on L.A's side. Los Angeles drew praise for addressing pivotal needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Including drafting future tight end help in Terrance Ferguson as the top pick.

Adding Adams is a massive move. Luring in Ferguson is a helpful need. Fixing Stafford's deal became a pivotal win.

Letting Kupp walk away was a gut-wrenching move. But he's not the riskiest move the Rams made this offseason. That title belongs to another Rams WR.

Bringing back Tutu Atwell is risky move for Rams

L.A. surprised multiple fans and analysts by luring back the 2021 second rounder.

Atwell is yet to deliver the type of immense production he compiled at Louisville. Some fans and analysts view Atwell as a WR lost in a deep wideout room.

Yet general manager Les Snead, McVay and the front office opted to bring him back. Atwell signed to a one-year deal. He's even earning a fully guaranteed $10 million.

But the Rams opted to keep Atwell over the more decorated Kupp. Then they reeled in the multiple All-Pro selection Adams. And this WR room already features Puka Nacua as the WR1.

Atwell presents this counterargument: He's gotten slightly better each year. Atwell improved his reception and yardage totals in every season. He's fresh off grabbing a career-high 42 catches for 562 yards in 2024.

Tutu Atwell still entering crowded passing attack

Atwell may have guaranteed money. He's still not the focal point of this offense. Meaning he's not guaranteed multiple touches per game.

Adams will bring a 5-10 catch presence over to the “Rams House.” Nacua delivered four games of hitting double-digit catches across his first 28 starts. Demarcus Robinson even went from late free agent addition of 2023 to 11 total touchdowns with the Rams. Robinson is now with the rival San Francisco 49ers.

But this still doesn't solidify Atwell as a the true third option. The rookie Ferguson will likely see the ball too. Konata Mumpfield can push for action even as a seventh round selection. Nacua was a day three draft find too, except he went higher in the fifth.

Los Angeles is rolling the dice here by choosing Atwell for one more year. Plus over the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Kupp. Granted, Kupp became too expensive to keep. However, many are scratching their heads over the money Atwell is earning for '25.

He's produced just one 100-yard game in 54 total contests — which arrived in his third NFL season. Atwell even delivered a streak of four straight games of catching just one pass.

The Rams clearly love his speed, though. The 5-foot-9 WR shows a knack for blowing the top off defenses. Perhaps McVay will cook something never seen before for Atwell.

But still, Atwell keeps his locker inside the Rams facility over Kupp and even Robinson. The '25 campaign becomes Atwell's new crucial contract year. Fans will scoff at McVay, Snead and the Rams if Atwell struggles — and if Kupp dominates for the rival Seattle Seahawks.