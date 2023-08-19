Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said he is not where he wants to be at this point of season preparations. Via Yahoo! Sports:

“I feel like I ain't where I want to be, but I feel like I'm getting better,” Donald said. “I did some good things and I did some things I didn't like.”

Donald is widely regarded as perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL. He played 11 games last season and had 49 tackles, including 10.0 for a loss, and 5.0 sacks. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 13 and did not return for the remainder of the season.

Donald, who is 32 years old, is looking to get back to first-team All-Pro status after he earned those honors for seven straight years from 2015 to 2021.

“Me personally, I didn't think I had the type of practice I wanted,” Donald said Thursday. “…I'm always my worst critic. So just got to continue to study, continue to find ways to be better.”

Following their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, the Rams struggled in 2022 with a 5-12 record, which included a six-game losing streak. They hope to get back to NFC West contention and make another playoff run.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Donald is the leader of the Rams' defense. Last season, the group allowed 22.6 points per game, which ranked No. 21 in the NFL.

The Rams lost their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-17, Aug. 12. They will next face the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.

Donald hopes to get to his normal level of play by the time the team opens its regular season Sept. 10 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.