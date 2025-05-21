The Los Angeles Rams are looking for some help in the defensive backfield to counteract the best teams in the NFC. Notably, their lack of help in the secondary cost them dearly this season. Here is a perfect trade proposal the Rams could send to the Miami Dolphins to reunite with Jalen Ramsey to get them back to the Super Bowl.

Miami is fielding offers for the star cornerback, and the Rams are among the teams interested in reuniting with him. While Ramsey still is a solid cornerback, he also comes with a hefty price tag of $21 million. Because of that, the Dolphins hope to offset that contract and get younger.

It's also worth noting that Ramsey is no longer the young stud he once was. Instead, he is 31 years old and no longer the elite cornerback he once was. Yes, he can still make plays, but he also only had two interceptions last season and was not nearly as effective as he once was.

But a team like the Rams could use his services, especially because he is familiar with the defense, and could still play a role. Significantly, Ramsey can still match any receiver stride for stride down the field. The fact that Miami wants to ship him off makes him an intriguing option for Sean McVay and the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams trade proposal for Jalen Ramsey

Rams receive: Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins receive: Cobie Durant, a 2026 third-round draft pick, and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick

This deal would benefit the Dolphins by giving them a younger player with similar potential. Additionally, if they can offset the contract to Los Angeles, it would give them more options for the future. Plus, the Rams openly discuss options, and sending McDuffie would be a good part of the package.

Cobie Durant has all the talent in the world to make a splash. However, he has not had that much of an opportunity behind Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams. Both cornerbacks are 30 years or older, indicating that McVay probably prefers veterans over younger players in the secondary.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick had 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and eight pass deflections in limited action. Ultimately, Durant displayed his potential in 2022 when he had three interceptions, including a pick-six. But he has not been consistent, and a fresh start might be good for him.

The Rams would likely need to send a third and a fourth-round pick to sweeten the deal. Yes, Ramsey is not the player he once was. But he also holds name value in the NFL and can definitely make a difference.

Why the Rams need Jalen Ramsey

The Rams were terrible in cornerback efficiency last season, ranking 30th in coverage grades, according to Pro Football Focus. Notably, Witherspoon and Williams did not have high grades, and Durant was not much better. There were some games where the secondary excelled, but good quarterbacks often torched them.

The pass rush often masked the issues in the secondary. Notably, it did not work against teams like the Detroit Lions, who had great offensive lines that helped prevent the pass rushers from getting to the quarterback. While the cornerbacks were mostly sound at guarding wide receivers, it also allowed running backs to destroy them.

This was evident against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Saquon Barkley destroyed the Rams twice, including a beatdown in the Divisional Round. Unfortunately, their inability to get past the blockers or make a tackle proved to be their doom. The Rams just could not bring any stars down, and it wound up costing them dearly.

Would the Rams trade for Jalen Ramsey?

The Rams would definitely trade for Ramsey, as they already like him and know what he can give them. No, they would not have to send the world to him like they did in the original trade. But the Rams would still need to send something good enough for the Dolphins to consider.

The Dolphins are taking a step back and analyzing every angle of their team after last season's horrendous downfall. Therefore, enticing them with a solid player plus two picks might be enough to take Ramsey off their hands. The Rams must make it worth their time and ensure both parties get everything they want.

The Rams want Ramsey for the leadership he provides. Understandibly, he helped them win the Super Bowl in 2022, which they believe can happen again. There is no doubt that the Rams want Ramsey, and now they must conjure up the pieces to make a deal to bring him back to Los Angeles.