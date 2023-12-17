The Rams are a bit beat up heading into Week 15, and it looks like Aaron Donald and Tutu Atwell are trending in opposite directions

The Los Angeles Rams are firmly in the NFC playoff hunt, and if they want to truly boost their postseason hopes, picking up a win over the lowly Washington Commanders in Week 15 is a must. Los Angeles is dealing with some injury concerns ahead of this game, though, with all eyes being on superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Donald seemed to be fine throughout the week, only to pop up on the injury report on Saturday with a groin injury, while Atwell has been trying to make his way out of the concussion protocol in time for this game. It sounds like Donald should be good to go against Washington, but Atwell isn't expected to play as he deals with his lingering concussion symptoms.

Rams’ DT Aaron Donald, added to the injury report Saturday with tightness in his groin and listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Commanders, per source. https://t.co/nF5pnsZwTY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Having Aaron Donald for this game would be a huge boost for Los Angeles, as he remains one of the most dominant interior defenders in the entire league. Donald's numbers don't exactly pop off the page (43 tackles, six sacks, 2 PD, 13 TFL, 21 QB Hits) but the amount of attention he commands from opposing offensive lines opens up opportunities for the rest of his teammates.

Being without Tutu Atwell, who is having the best season of his career (37 REC, 476 YDS, 3 TD), is obviously less than ideal, but with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua good to go, the Rams offense should be fine in this one. Of course, it's always best to check back on these injuries when the final reports come out, but right now, it looks like Donald and Atwell are headed in opposite directions ahead of this crucial clash with the Commanders.