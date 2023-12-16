Aaron Donald didn't practice for the Rams all week, but due to rest.

The Los Angeles Rams could be without their best defensive player for their most important game of the season so far. Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is now questionable to play in his team's pivotal matchup Week 15 matchup with the Washington Commanders due to groin tightness, the Rams announced on Saturday.

The future Hall-of-Famer's updated status comes as a major surprise, barely more than 24 hours before Los Angeles kicks off a game that will go a long way toward deciding its postseason fate. The Rams enter Sunday's action at 6-7, tied with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints for the final wild card spot in the NFC. Green Bay currently owns the tie-breaker with four games left to play.

Donald didn't practice for the Rams all week, but not due to any disclosed injury. The 32-year-old was designated as NIR — Resting for practices on Wednesday and Thursday, then listed as DNP for Friday's session. It's unclear when Donald first suffered the groin injury.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has yet to miss a game this season, regaining the form that's made him one of the dominant forces of his era. Donald has 43 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss 21 quarterback hits and passes defensed, also leading all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate.

Expect Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson to see increased snaps if Donald can't go. The Rams and Commanders are set to kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.