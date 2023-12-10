Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and has now hit the concussion protocol.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after a big hit, He was evaluated for a concussion, and did not return.

After the game, a Rams spokesperson told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue that Atwell is in the concussion protocol.

The Rams fought but ultimately fell to the Ravens in overtime, 37-31. It would've been a huge win for the Rams, and Tutu Atwell's abscence for the rest of the game did not help matters.

While Atwell is not as well known as Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp, he has been a key part of the Rams' offense this season. Puka Nacua had been the top target this season, already surpassing 1,000 yards. However, Atwell is ahead of Cooper Kupp in receiving yards this season.

That is due to the games that Kupp missed with injury. Kupp is still relied on more often in the passing game when he is on the field, but Atwell is a weapon that Matthew Stafford has connected with.

It will be worth monitoring Atwell's status moving forward, given his importance to the Rams offense as they push for a playoff berth in the crowded NFC race.

The Rams sit at 6-7 after this game, but they're still in the thick of the NFC wild card race after winning their previous three games. It was nearly a statement win on Sunday, but many people still consider the Rams to be a threatening team in the NFC if they can sneak into the playoffs.

For now, they hope Atwell is able to return to the field for their Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders.