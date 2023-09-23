With a Los Angeles Rams Week 3 game scheduled against the Cincinnati Bengals, many eyes will be on the Rams. Ahead of the Rams-Bengals game, we'll be making our Rams Week 3 predictions.

Los Angeles has started the season 1-1, playing better than expected. The Rams have the youngest team in football, and many expected them to struggle. However, they have played well so far with a blowout Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks and a tight Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who might be the best team in the NFL.

This week, Los Angeles takes on Cincinnati, who has surprisingly started the season 0-2. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow could miss Monday night's game as he is dealing with a calf injury. Burrow's status will determine a ton for this matchup.

With that said, let's move on to our Rams Week 3 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Rams get multiple sacks

Los Angeles has a good defensive front led by superstar Aaron Donald, reasserting himself as one of the league's top defenders early in 2023. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and the leader of the defense. In 2021, the Rams and Bengals matched up in the Super Bowl, and Donald had two sacks and two tackles for loss, making a strong case for Super Bowl MVP. He will look to wreak havoc against Cincinnati again in this Week 3 matchup.

Rookie linebacker Byron Young leads the team with 1.5 sacks through the first two games of the season. Los Angeles has a talented pass rush and will look to put pressure on the quarterback. They will be up against the Bengals offensive line, which allowed two sacks in Week 1 and one sack in Week 2.

Their offensive line has been solid thus far, but this week could be different. Going up against an elite player in Donald and potentially having a backup quarterback could change things dramatically for Cincinnati. The Rams have a good shot at winning the game if they can put pressure on the quarterback.

2. Tutu Atwell continues to impress

Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have defied expectations for the Rams so far, looking the part as Matthew Stafford's top targets. Nacua has gotten most of the attention as a rookie putting up early-season numbers on par with the game's best pass-catchers.

However, it's important not to overlook what Atwell has done. He had six receptions for 119 yards in Week 1 and seven receptions for 77 yards in Week 2. Los Angeles took Atwell in the second round of the 2021 draft. The 23-year-old hasn't gotten a ton of opportunity in his first two seasons, but has had a prominent role in the offense this season.

Expect Atwell to put up big numbers once again in Week 3.

1. Kyren Williams goes over 100 yards

Another young player on the Rams' offense who has shined in the first two weeks is Kyren Williams. The 2022 fifth-round pick has played well in the first two weeks of the season, taking over the starting running back role from Cam Akers. Akers was traded after Williams impressed.

In Week 2, Williams rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts while catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He has played at a high level and should continue his success against a Bengals defense that has struggled against the run.