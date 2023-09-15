Retired Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth believes offensive linemen are better football analysts than most people think.

Whitworth feels offensive linemen make great analysts because of their incredible knowledge of the game. These men played in the trenches and know the intricacies on both sides of the ball. He singled out the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce as a prime example, per Awful Announcing's Andrew Bucholtz.

Offensive linemen didn't have much exposure to the media in past years because their coaches told them to keep a low profile. However, Whitworth gave credit to former Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan for the paradigm shift.

“So I am really excited to see the Jason Kelces, the Taylor Lewans, all the different guys across the spectrum that now are getting involved in the game and being able to talk about something they love and they do and play at a high level. Because I think they have something great to bring to the game from a very different perspective,” Whitworth said.

Andrew Whitworth's journey from the gridiron to the broadcast booth

Andrew Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He then played five seasons for the Rams protecting Jared Goff's and Matthew Stafford's blind sides in the last five years of his career. Whitworth earned a Super Bowl ring after the Rams beat his old team, the Bengals, in Super Bowl LVI. If was a fitting end to his 16-year NFL career.

Whitworth has been putting his football knowledge to good use as an analyst on Amazon's Thursday Night Football. Some of his controversies include his spat with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and comparing Micah Parsons to Aaron Donald.

Making controversial comments come with the territory of being a football analyst. As we have seen over the past season, Andrew Whitworth has been a darn good one.