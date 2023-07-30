In just two seasons, Micah Parsons has managed to establish himself as one of the most dominant all-around defensive players in the NFL. And if you ask retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who had a chance to work with Parsons this offseason to help him improve his game, he believes that the Dallas Cowboys' young star has a lot of similarities to his former Los Angeles Rams teammate and legendary defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Parsons has exploded onto the scene in a way that few rookies in the NFL have ever done before, but one guy who can relate to having instant success in the NFL is Donald. In working with Parsons, Whitworth noted that his drive and commitment to perfection have already helped make him so good, and those traits immediately reminded him of Donald.

“(Micah Parsons is) tremendous. He’s unbelievable. His movement skills and his competition ability is so rare. The first thing I walked away with is how he reminded me of Aaron Donald because of the way he competes every single rep of his workout. Most guys don’t do that. A lot of guys are going through the rhythm until it’s time, just going through the motions. And, boom, when it’s game time, they play. But (Micah Parsons), every rep is a competitive motion, fighting and talking sh–, competing. And that reminded me of practices with (Donald) every single day.” – Andrew Whitworth, The Athletic

For as good as Parsons has been early on in his career, any comparison to Donald, who may end up going down as the greatest defensive lineman in NFL history, is extremely high praise. Parsons appears to just be getting started, though, and if Whitworth's comments here are any indication, it seems like he could be set for another stellar season with the Cowboys.