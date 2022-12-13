By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

After an explosive Los Angeles Rams debut in Week 14, it appears that quarterback Baker Mayfield will once again have the ball in his hands on Monday night.

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford likely out for the season with a neck injury, John Wolford was in line to earn the starting nod. An injury will likely sideline him once again this season.

Via ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

“Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has a neck injury expected to sideline him Monday night in Green Bay. This means the Rams’ starting QB vs. the Packers, to no one’s surprise, will be Baker Mayfield.”

With Wolford now also dealing with a neck injury, Baker Mayfield will earn the starting nod.

After starting the season with the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield was relegated to the bench. Eventually, Mayfield requested a release. After clearing waivers, he signed with the Rams. Just two days after joining the team, he took the field, putting on a show with the whole league watching.

Last Thursday, as the Rams took on the Las Vegas Raiders, Mayfield took the field. He recorded 230 yards and one touchdown on 35 passing attempts. This included a 98-yard game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining.

Baker Mayfield will now have the starting job on Monday night football when the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers. Expectations will be high for the former first-overall pick, especially when considering what he was able to do in his debut.