The Los Angeles Rams are looking for some momentum going into their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense look to get going after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The latest news centers around Stafford's wife though, Kelly Stafford, after she disapproved of rapper Blueface's antics in SoFi stadium in Week 7. The rapper had a fiery response.

Blueface claps back at Rams QB's wife Kelly Stafford

Blueface rented a suite at SoFi Stadium for the Rams' game against the Steelers. The rapper brought strippers to the suite to enhance his gameday experience. Kelly Stafford recently talked about why the rapper's actions were not okay on her podcast.

“What I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience, coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. … If you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not gonna want to bring their kids,” Stafford said, per the Los Angeles Times.

Not long after Stafford's comments, Blueface took to X (Twitter) to voice his displeasure:

Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

I’ll be at the next game if I want to in the suite having my way as usual — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

The rapper said he helped “raise the hype” for the Rams in a game where there appeared to be more away fans than home fans. He also said that Stafford should focus on her husband's play rather than his antics. He ended by saying that Stafford was a “Karen” on the social media platform.

Kelly Stafford has a point, but Blueface did have his own private suite. He cannot control who sees what he posts on Instagram. At the same time, perhaps the rapper could have been more discreet with the activities.