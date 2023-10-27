In what has underrated potential to be “game of the week” in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 8 matchup. Each team is in a different mindset as the Rams are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whereas the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football earlier this week. Ahead of the big NFC contest, we'll be making our Rams Week 8 predictions.

As both offenses have the talent to be potent, this could end up being offensive fireworks in the hopes of each one of their defenses making the crucial stop to win them the game. If one team needs the win more, it's definitely the Rams who are currently 3-4 and third in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

It was a frustrating outing against the Steelers as the team scored 17 points and even made some changes to the team like cutting kicker Brett Maher who missed three kicks and seven on the season. A win would put them back on track, but in their way is still a tough Cowboys team that is dangerous in a ton of areas. Nevertheless, here are our Rams Week 8 predictions:

Big days for the Rams offense, two top receivers over 100 yards

Expect the Rams offense to bounce back in a huge way Sunday as people won't expect it since the Cowboys defense has been mostly successful this season. Returning wide receiver Cooper Kupp was sensational in his return game against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in seven catches for 149 yards, but was just held to a measly two catches for 29 yards against the Steelers.

Rams quarterback has to know that if the passing game wants to be at its best against the Cowboys, they have to target Kupp more. However, this doesn't mean that rookie sensation Puka Nachua's numbers will go down. He definitely carried the load last Sunday, but as a bold prediction, both receivers will go for over 100 receiving yards as the Cowboys secondary will have a hard time covering Kupp and Nachua.

It'll be a get-right game for Stafford who's been average this season throwing for seven touchdowns and six interceptions, but he is top five in passing yards with 1,908. Fans know how good Stafford can be when he's on the money, so expect the Dallas faithful to be silenced as he picks apart the vulnerable Cowboys secondary.

Vintage Aaron Donald game for the Rams

It's pretty safe to say that Aaron Donald is one of the greatest defensive players to ever live. Not a hot take right? Against the Cowboys Sunday, he'll have an explosive day and provide huge problems for the Dallas offensive line and quarterback Dak Prescott.

At the moment, the Cowboys offensive line is banged up as tackle Tyron Smith was put on the injury report with a neck injury. While that doesn't truly effect the way Donald plays as he comes in from the inside, chemistry in an offensive line is significant, and without Smith, the Cowboys could be out of sorts in that department. Even though Donald's statistics haven't jumped out of the page with 2.5 sacks and 14 solo tackles, his impact goes way beyond what you see on a scoresheet.

His presence along with the rest of the defensive line could pressure Prescott into making mistakes, which he has been prone to do this season. It's going to take the Rams secondary to hold off the usual first read in CeeDee Lamb for Prescott to second-guess himself in this contest. Accomplishing that and limiting the explosiveness of running back Tony Pollard can work wonders. However, it's easier said than done.

Rams upset the Cowboys on their home-turf

Bold, right? Yes, it might seem like a lock for some people that the Cowboys will take the struggling Rams and build off their win against the Chargers. However, the pieces are there for the Rams to upset the Cowboys and spoil a lot of people's bets this Sunday.

This could easily go down as a back-and-forth game with defensive standouts, but the Rams are the more hungrier team. They're deseparate to capture the success they had in 2022 when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Also, this could be a showcase for Rams head coach Sean McVay to pull some tricks from under his sleeve and surprise the Cowboys right from the jump. The goal is for the Rams to slam their foot on the pedal and never ease on it until there is triple zeroes on the clock. They understand the assignment and this Sunday, don't be that surprised to see the Rams come out of this one the victors.