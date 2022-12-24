It sure looks like Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is excited to face his former Seattle Seahawks teammate and now Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Rams and Broncos are set to meet in Week 16 on Sunday, reuniting the former teammates who played together for 10 seasons on the Seahawks. Wilson was traded to Denver in the offseason as Seattle opted to rebuild, while Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal with Los Angeles in free agency.

Wagner opened up about his upcoming reunion with Wilson, and he admitted he wants to prove something to his former QB.

“I think it’s going to be an upgraded version of practice. I think with practice, everything was pretty much live in the checks and the going back and forth, all of that was full speed, but the hitting wasn’t. You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him, so we’ll see,” Wagner said on facing Wilson, per The News & Observer.

The Rams and Broncos have a similar 4-10 record on the season, and with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, there isn’t a lot to play for in their showdown aside from bragging rights and, well, a better win-loss tally.

But hey, maybe the meeting between Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson will give fans something to watch out for on Sunday. Perhaps their familiarity with each other will benefit their teams … or not.

Hopefully, though, the two franchises can put on a show despite what has been a forgettable season for them.