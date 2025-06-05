Despite trading out of the first round, the Los Angeles Rams reeled in an impressive rookie class at the 2025 NFL Draft. With 2025 NFL OTAs taking place, the Rams got their first look at their first-year players in live action. While many players garnered considerable attention, dynamic wideout Konata Mumpfield continues to turn heads.

Despite being the Rams' sixth and final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Mumpfield has gained as much recognition in OTAs as any of his peers. The athletic playmaker seems to already be an exciting fit in Sean McVay's offense. Mumpfield's crisp route-running has been on display daily as he continues to receive praise from his teammates, coaches and onlooking reporters.

While Mumpfield failed to develop consistency in any of his three seasons at Pittsburgh, the 22-year-old has long been on scouts' radars due to his physical attributes. His frame is nothing special, but Mumpfield is an elite athlete with innate contested catch abilities. His inconsistency will not make for a smooth rookie campaign, but Mumpfield is proving he can immediately be a sneaky big-play threat.

Though he did not hear his name called until late on Day Three, fans might still recall Mumpfield's draft moment. The Rams had the late zookeeper Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, announce the selection with a snake around his neck.

Rams rookie Konata Mumpfield impressing at OTAs

With the changes occurring within the Rams' organization in the offseason, there is a lot to analyze during their 2025 OTAs. Yet, even with the chaos, Konata Mumpfield continues to stand out and exceed initial expectations.

During the first practice session open to the media, many immediately noticed Mumpfield. The seventh-rounder looked like he belonged on the field, consistently “snatching balls out of the sky,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“Konata Mumpfield was absolutely brilliant on the field,” Sports Illustrated wrote. “He showed off his ball-tracking skills on an underthrown pass by Jimmy Garoppolo, but it was a constant ability to snatch balls out of the sky that truly exemplified how he dazzled. Mumpfield was consistent in his approach and execution, putting together some great film as he battles for his opportunities.”

Mumpfield posted an unimpressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, resulting in a meager 64 athleticism score from NFL.com. Yet, his so-called speed deficiency has not seemed to be an issue in live sets, where he has already shown off meaningful improvements.

With the Rams releasing Cooper Kupp early in the offseason, Mumpfield is already competing with Jordan Whittington, Britain Covey and Quintez Cephus for rotational snaps. Some even suggest that he could already be pushing Tutu Atwell for a spot in the starting lineup.

Article Continues Below

Mumpfield is still a work in progress, but the Rams are clearly pleased with their late-round investment. As Los Angeles continues to ramp up its 2025 offseason, Mumpfield seems to be progressing along with it. Every year, analysts continue to dig deep, trying to find the “next” Puka Nacua. McVay might have hit the jackpot again with Mumpfield.

Rams need Konata Mumpfield in 2025

It is hard to say any team ever relies on a seventh-round pick, but the Rams' offense would benefit tremendously if Mumpfield's trend continues. Los Angeles' receiver corps is uncharacteristically shallow behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and needs a new playmaking presence.

With elite pass-catchers like Nacua and Adams leading the charge, it might not seem like the Rams need depth at wideout. But with the position suffering endless injury issues over the last five seasons, and Adams presenting similar issues of his own, Los Angeles has recently suffered from a lack of offensive depth.

As a route-runner with sticky hands, Mumpfield does not present any skills that Nacua or Adams do not possess. However, despite his poor showing at the Combine, he might already be the team's best downfield threat. That role previously belonged to DeMarcus Robinson, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Mumpfield, who took Robinson's old jersey No. 15, could fulfill those duties.

Even at 37, Stafford is still at his best when he flexes his rocket-like arm strength. The 17-year veteran thrives with players like Mumpfield at his disposal to open up the play-calling.

Becoming the Rams' third-best receiver is Mumpfield's ceiling as a rookie. Nobody should expect that outcome, but the Hoschton, Georgia native is more than what a typical seventh-round pick is. He has already proven as much in OTAs and is in the best possible situation a late-round receiver like himself can possibly find themselves in.