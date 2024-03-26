With one defensive star heading off into the sunset, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping a former All-Pro can revitalize his career in a new home. LA is signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year, $8.5 million contract that could reach a maximum value of $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
White spent seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills until they released him before the start of the new league year. Injuries have prevented him from logging much field time since 2022, but LA presents the 29-year-old with an opportunity to recapture his momentum.
In fact, White's time on the sidelines might have contributed to this pairing in some way. Rams doctor Neal ElAttrache operated on his torn Achilles, and the two spent plenty of time together during the rehab process. Health is clearly a top priority for the veteran CB, so having a doctor he already has rapport with is understandably valuable.
Although there is a high risk that White succumbs to injury again, this could be a sneaky NFL free agency signing that pays dividends for Los Angeles. With the organization bringing back Super Bowl 56 champion Darious Williams, the secondary could be quite intriguing heading into next season.
The offense is loaded with high-impact players, but the Rams know that a strong defensive identity is essential if they are going to climb back to the top of the NFC.
Rams trying to quickly retool after Aaron Donald retirement
Although No. 99 did his damage on the edge, his retirement could at least partially explain LA's motives for scooping up Tre'Davious White. General manager Les Snead knows he cannot replace Aaron Donald, but having a premium pass rusher is a crucial ingredient to almost any good NFL recipe.
With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's legendary career now officially complete, the front office could have a defensive tackle at the top of its draft board. Snead could see White as a solid option to hold down the fort at corner, assuming he can stay healthy of course, and direct his attention to solidifying the front-seven this April.