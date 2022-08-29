Cooper Kupp gets real on Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey named top-10 in NFL Top 100

On Sunday night, the top 20 players from the NFL Top 100 list of the 2021 season was revealed. It only makes sense that the Super Bowl defending champion Los Angeles Rams would be represented. Indeed they were, with Jalen Ramsay, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald each ranking inside the top 10.

Ramsay came in at number nine, while Kupp was number four and Donald number two. No wonder they won a Super Bowl.

Afterwards, Kupp took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

I 👀 you @AaronDonald97 and @jalenramsey. Glad we're on the same team! Thankful to be surrounded by those two and 50+ others focused on a singular pursuit. Ready to get this thing started! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) August 29, 2022

“I see you Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Glad we’re on the same team. Thankful to be surrounded by those two and 50+ others focused on a singular pursuit. Ready to get this thing started!” Kupp wrote.

The NFL Top 100 is a list of the top football players from the 2021 season, as voted on by the players. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ended up atop the list. That left many fans a little confused as Aaron Rodgers finished third in the voting. Rodgers won NFL MVP for the second straight season last year.

Brady, however, led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. What makes that truly insane was that he did it at age 44.

Cooper Kupp is coming off of a historic season in which he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Kupp finished with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. All three of which are some of the best individually all-time.

The Rams are looking to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.