The Los Angeles Rams might have to face the Las Vegas Raiders without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Kupp is unlikely to take the field on Sunday, although the team plans a pre-game workout to make a final decision on his status, as reported early Sunday morning.

“Rams WR Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Raiders, per sources. Rams still want to work out Kupp pre-game before making any decision about him.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Kupp, who has been a pivotal player for the Rams, sprained his ankle in a Week 2 clash against the Arizona Cardinals and has not seen game action since. His absence has been felt on the field, given his contributions early in the season, which included 18 receptions across the first two games.

Cooper Kupp elevates the Rams' lineup

Despite his injury, Kupp participated in limited practice sessions this week following the Rams’ bye, sparking some hope among fans and teammates for his potential return. His resilience and drive were evident as he pushed to recover in time for the upcoming game, reflecting his importance to the Rams' offense. As the Super Bowl LVI MVP and a player who once led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches, Kupp’s presence boosts the Rams significantly.

While the news about Kupp may be disheartening for Rams fans, there is a silver lining concerning another key player. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who also bore the questionable tag due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play on Sunday, as per Schefter’s report. Whittington’s availability could provide some relief to the Rams' receiving corps, which has been under pressure in Kupp’s absence.

The potential absence of Kupp for yet another game underscores a troubling trend for the talented receiver, who has played in just 23 of the Rams' last 39 games since his standout 2021-22 season. That year, he not only dominated the regular season statistics but also clinched the postseason MVP title, enhancing his reputation as one of the game’s best receivers.

Looking ahead, the Rams and their fans will hope for positive news from the pre-game workout, but the team’s cautious approach to Kupp’s health suggests they are prepared to prioritize his long-term availability over immediate gains. As the season progresses, maintaining the health of key players like Kupp will be crucial for the Rams as they navigate the rest of their schedule and aim for a successful campaign.