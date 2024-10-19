The Los Angeles Rams may finally get reinforcements on offense after weeks of depletion. Star slot receiver Cooper Kupp is trending toward making his return from injury which could potentially be as soon as Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While head coach Sean McVay is still not confirming he will play, Kupp will likely be a “true game-time decision” in Week 7, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He has not played since leaving the Rams' Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

“[Cooper Kupp] could be a true game-time decision,” Fowler said. “Sean McVay told reporters yesterday that they have to see how he feels over the weekend. Typically if a player is good to go, McVay would've told reporters on Friday. I'm told he's had a good week. They've been optimistic and circled this date against the Raiders as a possible return.”

Should Kupp return in Week 7, he would have only missed three games with the ankle injury that nearly landed him on injured reserve. The 31-year-old has missed at least five games in each of the last two seasons and has played a full season just twice in his career.

If the former All-Pro cannot suit up against the Raiders, he will almost certainly make his return in Week 8. The Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football following their Week 7 matchup with Las Vegas.

Rams' receiver room entering Week 7

Even assuming Kupp can play in Week 7, Los Angeles will still operate with a limited receiving room. The 1-4 Rams still have Puka Nacua on injured reserve and tight end Tyler Higbee recovering from a torn ACL and also list Jordan Whittington as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Without Kupp or Nacua, third-year speedster Tutu Atwell leads the team with 281 receiving yards through five games. The limited pass-catching options have held Matthew Stafford to just three touchdowns on the year with no player hauling in more than one.