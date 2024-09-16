The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a tough 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles could not get its offense going on Sunday, but the team has larger worries given a brutal injury update on star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Head coach Sean McVay said Kupp has sustained an ankle ailment, will be out for an “extended period of time,” and could be moved to the injured reserve list, per ESPN's Sarah Bishop. Kupp totaled 37 yards and four receptions in Sunday's loss. Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period.

Cooper Kupp's injury status gained clarity after he exited Sunday's Cardinals game during the first half. He was ruled as doubtful to return after initially tweaking his ankle. Then, Kupp was spotted wearing a walking boot after the matchup. Kupp's absence will hurt the struggling Rams, who moved to 0-2 after the Arizona defeat.

Kupp played in 12 games during the 2023 season, totaling 737 yards and five touchdowns. His production was similar to his 2022 campaign, where he amassed 812 yards and six TDs. However, Rams fans know the outstanding abilities Kupp possesses.

During the 2021 season, Kupp exploded for a career-high 1,947 yards and 16 TDs. In the process, he earned his first and lone All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearances. It is tough to see him experience an injury setback, but Los Angeles will not give up on their goals.

The Rams finished the 2023 season with a 10-7 record, which was good enough to earn them an NFC Wild Card spot. However, LA suffered a heartbreaking 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the first round, which ended their run early. The Rams hope to get back to the Super Bowl following their 2022 win against the Bengals.

Surely, Sean McVay and the rest of the coaching staff have a plan to help the team thrive amid their injury woes.