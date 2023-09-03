As the Los Angeles Rams approach Week 1 of the upcoming season, the health of Cooper Kupp has come into sudden question. Kupp's latest injury update had Rams fans extremely concerned with the season so close.

Kupp recently suffered a setback in his ongoing hamstring injury recovery. He is now set to visit a specialist to figure out the best remedy for his hamstring, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With Kupp's health now in ominous territory, fans from around the league began to show concern for the Rams.

I’m betting he ain’t playing week 1 or maybe more 💀 https://t.co/1yyutys2UP — Shannon 👑 || CR: JoJo & Re:Zero Arc 6 (@FurudeSupremacy) September 3, 2023

"Visiting a specialist" is nightmare fuel. Soft tissue issues always linger. https://t.co/wpYXyXxIjA — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) September 3, 2023

Despite Kupp's concerning setback, the Rams still consider the receiver to be day-to-day. After visiting with the specialist, Los Angeles will know much more about the injury's severity. While the Rams want him on the field for Week 1, they're hoping that at the very least Kupp isn't dealing with a long-term injury.

Injuries have been the one thing taking away from Kupp's impressive NFL career. He appeared in just nine games last season as he dealt with an ankle injury. However, when healthy, there is no denying how important Kupp is to the Rams' offense.

The wide receiver has appeared in 80 games since joining LA in 2017. In that time he has caught 508 passes for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns.

If the Rams want to turn things around, they'll need Cooper Kupp at the top of his game. It's what makes his injury so concerning for LA fans. But until he gets official word from his new specialist, fans will have to hold their breath when it comes to Kupp's Week 1 status.