The Los Angeles Rams and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp are hoping for a bounce back season in 2023. However, things are not off to a promising start as Kupp is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay recently revealed Kupp suffered an injury “setback.” Kupp is now taking further steps to better understand why the injury is continuing to linger, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Rams star WR Cooper Kupp is in Minnesota today visiting with a noted body specialist to further understand his hamstring issue, sources say. With two pulls in one summer, the hope is to fully comprehend the root of the issue. Coach Sean McVay has described him as ‘day-to-day,'” Rapoport shared.

All Rams fans can do is hope for the best. Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, and Los Angeles will need him on the field to find success during the 2023 season. If Kupp's injury ends up being serious and he is forced to miss a significant amount of time, the Rams will face no shortage of offensive uncertainty.

LA won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, but injuries ultimately derailed their 2022-23 campaign. If they endure more of the same this season, a rebuild may have to come to fruition. For now, nothing is certain and there's still a chance that Cooper Kupp will be fine, however.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kupp and the Rams as they are made available.