After weeks of Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua being absent, the Los Angeles Rams have some insight on their progress. As Kupp has an ankle injury that's kept him out since Week 2. Nacua has been out since the opening game against the Detroit Lions. In that time, the Rams have amassed a 1-4 record with their only win coming against the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless, Rams head coach Sean McVay said via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times about the star duo's availability heading into Week 7. McVay said “Rams WR Cooper Kupp will workout with trainers today but no determination has been made about his availability for Sunday’s game against Raiders. Puka Nacua will not practice this week.”

This is a step in the right direction for the Rams, as they've dealt with a plethora of injuries. They currently have 10 players on the injured reserve. Both Kupp and Nacua make up a huge chunk of the passing game for McVay and the offense.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua highlight the passing attack for the Rams

After all, Kupp was a triple crown winner at his position in 2021. He had 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Although he's been dealing with consistent hamstring and ankle issues, Nacua stepped up in a big way. The former BYU standout had about as good of a rookie season as one can have. He had 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp and Nacua share a similar skill set; excellent route running, great hands, and awareness when a play breaks down. Their tools are essential for McVay to maximize their skill sets. He'll have the duo in motion, use them as a slot receiver or even as a decoy for the other.

Despite being 1-4, the Rams still have a win over the 49ers. Not to mention that the NFC West could be a toss-up for any team to win the division at this point. Los Angeles has looked competitive despite losing the star duo. However, having both of them back before the halfway point could spice things up in an unstable NFC Conference.

Los Angeles still has to play the 49ers once more, along with the Arizona Cardinals. They have yet to play the Seattle Seahawks this season, and both Kupp and Nacua should be good to play by then, barring any injuries. In the meantime, McVay will be happy to potentially have at least one of his receivers play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.