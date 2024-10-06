The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Los Angeles Rams. Typically an annual contender to make it to the Super Bowl, the Rams have stumbled out of the gate with a 1-3 record, a mark that could only get worse without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

During a surprisingly lopsided 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Kupp went down with an injury. The 31-year-old wideout suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter of the game, which led to him leaving the stadium in a walking boot. Fortunately for Kupp and the Rams, the injury is not expected to keep him out for too much longer, according to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Rams are planning for WR Cooper Kupp — who will miss his third game in a row Sunday due to a high ankle sprain — to return after their bye next week in time for their Oct. 20 home game vs. the Raiders as long as there are no setbacks in practice, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite missing most of the loss to the Cardinals and the entirety of the games vs. the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears the last two weeks, Kupp still leads the Rams in receptions and accounts for half of the team's receiving touchdowns this season.

Granted the Rams have only had two passing touchdowns — Kupp caught one and running back Kyren Williams caught the other — Kupp still has five more receptions than Williams and eight more targets than Colby Parkinson, the Matthew Stafford's second-most-targeted option.

The Rams will have to battle the Green Bay Packers (2-2) today without Kupp, but as Schefter said, the team will get next week off and then get to focus on the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 20. Had Kupp been placed on the injured reserve at the time of his injury, he would have been forced to miss the Raiders game due to the IR's four-game minimum stay.