The 2022 season was a season to forget for Los Angeles Rams fans. After winning the Super Bowl the season prior, expectations were high for this team. Unfortunately, multiple injuries to their key stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald completely derailed their season. The result was the objectively worst performance by a Super Bowl champion during their title defense season.

Well, it seems like 2023 is trending in the right direction for the Rams. After suffering an ankle injury last season, Cooper Kupp is making his way back to the field. The star wide receiver is already running full speed in training, which is a good sign. Kupp shared his thoughts on his first few days of playing competitive football again, per ESPN.

“This is my second day running full speed, like competitive stuff,” Kupp said after practice at the University of California, Irvine. “Being camp, things feel fast, like they're just moving a little faster than you're used to. But man, even just from the first day to second day, things definitely [starting to feel] like, OK, now we're back into the groove.”

Kupp was coming off of arguably the most dominant season a wide receiver has ever had in recent memory. The Rams wide receiver won Offensive Player of the Year after earning the triple crown (league leader in yards, receptions, and touchdowns). Kupp and the Rams capped that season off with a Super Bowl win against the Bengals, with the former giving the Cincinnati defense fits.

The Rams are entering the 2023 season with extremely low expectations. Most of their Super Bowl core is gone, and many are saying that this season will be a rebuilding year for them. Will Kupp's return be the spark that LA needs to return to the playoffs?