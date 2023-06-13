The Los Angeles Rams spent a big chunk of their defending Super Bowl champion season without one of their biggest stars. But as the Rams prepare for the 2023 NFL season, the team and its fans got an encouraging Cooper Kupp injury update from Rams minicamp that will make everyone more optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

As the 2023 mandatory Rams minicamp begins in earnest, LA fans got to see something they’ve been longing for since Week 11 of the 2022 season. That is All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp putting in something close to a full practice with the team.

The Athletic’s Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue reported on Twitter that “Cooper Kupp is out here running through install period with offense as minicamp begins,” and that he “is working in individuals too, so a significant increase in his workload from OTAs.”

That progression from OTAs to Rams minicamp is an excellent Cooper Kupp injury update that suggests he be ready to return for the 2023 NFL season and likely the team’s training camp as well.

Kupp will be looking to get back to his 2021 form after being shut down for the season after suffering a high ankle sprain that required surgery in Week 10.

In the Rams’ Super Bowl season the year prior, Kupp had a historic season. In 2021, the 2017 third-round pick made the Pro Bowl, the All-Pro team, won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, and finished third in MVP voting.

He did all this while winning the Triple Crown by leading all NFL WRs in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16). Last season, before the injury, Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards and six TDs in nine games.