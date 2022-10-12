Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee held out of Rams’ practice, but there’s no reason to worry

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has his eyes on the big picture. McVay held Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee out of practice on Wednesday purely for precautionary reasons, per Sarah Barshop. LA Times reporter Gary Klein added that McVay said the Rams would “be smart” this week in practice with their star players.

The defending champs are just 2-3 on the season. The Rams have yet to hit their stride during the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, McVay and the team are not panicking. The last thing they need is a long-term injury for one of their superstar players. So holding players out of practice may prove to be necessary when considering the entire season.

Los Angeles’ offense has been their downfall over the course of their past two games. The Rams were defeated 24-9 in San Francisco two weeks ago before losing to the Cowboys at home by a final score of 22-10 this past weekend. However, Cooper Kupp is not to blame for their offensive shortcomings.

The elite Rams’ wide receiver already has tallied 49 receptions for 527 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He is Matthew Stafford’s favorite target and is arguably the best receiver in the game right now.

Tyler Higbee has also impressed from the tight end position. He’s reeled in 33 receptions for 290 yards.

This Rams offense has the potential to heat up sooner rather than later. But they need to get things going quickly as the season rolls on. LA will look to rebound in Week 6 at home against the lackluster Carolina Panthers.