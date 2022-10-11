Rams offensive line holds player-only meeting after failing to protect Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line played a key role during their Super Bowl run last season. Their struggles this season are why Matthew Stafford and the offense have struggled the way that they have. The o-line is now trying to figure out how to fix the problem.

Following a rough outing in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Rob Havenstein and the Rams offensive line held an offensive-line-only meeting.

Havenstein said the meeting gave offensive linemen a chance to speak their minds. “You kind of sit back and wonder ‘why’. At this point, can’t do anything about it. It’s just something that’s got to be fixed. That’s going to start with me.” — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 10, 2022

According to Rams.com writer Stu Jackson, Havenstein spoke in depth about how the unit is trying to turn things around. He stated, “Our mindset the last couple of games hasn’t been right. And that’s something we are going to address at practice.”

Through the first five games of the season, Stafford has been sacked 21 times. In turn, the Rams offense has been put into several difficult situations, leading them to currently sit at 2-3.

The offensive line’s struggles were on full display in Week 5. Havenstein and the rest of the Rams offensive line struggled heavily. This led to Stafford getting sacked five times.

Havenstein noted that the unit’s meeting may have been exactly what they needed to figure things out. He stated, “You kind of sit back and wonder ‘why’. At this point, can’t do anything about it. It’s just something that’s got to be fixed. That’s going to start with me.”

Havenstein has been a long-time figure on the offensive line. The veteran right tackle has now been with the team since 2015 when they selected him in the second round. On Sunday, he faced his fair share of struggles against Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. And Stafford was who felt the effects.

If Matthew Stafford and the Rams hope to turn things around, it will be through improvements on the offensive line. This teams future relies heavily on this unit. If no improvements are made, their season is all but over.