Sean McVay apparently knew the best thing when he pushed for the Los Angeles Rams to draft Puka Nacua. And McVay thinks his team learned from the Week 12 loss to the Eagles. Add it up, shake it around, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky lays out why the Rams have the most dangerous team in the NFC playoffs.

First, Orlovsky is a different dude. It feels like he says things he can’t possibly believe, or maybe he believes things he shouldn’t. He misses the mark many times, but somehow retains the status of “expert.” And his love affair with Matthew Stafford is epic.

Now Orlovsky has fawned over the Rams as a whole, according to a post on X by First Take.

“I think they’re the most dangerous team left in the NFC,” Orlovsky said.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford big part of Orlovsky’s argument

“Who in the NFC has a coach who led their team to the Super Bowl?” Orlovsky said. “And won it? Who in the NFC has a quarterback who has gone to the Super Bowl and won it? What team has a quarterback who had one of the most clutch playoff runs in the history of the NFL? The Rams and Stafford.”

Orlovsky said the Rams are a tough team to beat in the playoffs, thanks to the coach-quarterback combination.

In the playoffs with Stafford, he’s 5-1 together with Sean McVay. Seventy percent (completions). Passer rating of 111. Eighteen touchdowns, three picks. He’s a killer in the playoffs.”

But there’s more than Stafford, Orlovsky said. There’s a vital cog in the ground game.

“Then you go to Kyren Williams,” Orlovsky said. “He’s a walking touchdown. When he’s on the field, all he does is score touchdowns.”

Of course, that’s an exaggeration. He didn’t even lead the NFL in touchdowns scored, ranking in a tie for fourth. But please, let’s not get too caught up in facts when we’re trying to exaggerate a point to make it more effective.

Orlovsky then pointed out minor defensive improvements as if they backed up his overall case.

“This year, without Aaron Donald, this defense has given up 395 points,” Orlovsky said. “That’s less than last year (401). They’ve gotten 22 takeaways. That’s more than last year (15). And they’ve 47 sacks (more than last year, 44).”

None of those numbers will knock your socks in terms of improvement.

“We’re talking about a defense that is a better unit this year than they were last year,” Orlovsky said. “They’ve got a quarterback and coach who have done it. And I’m just telling everybody. That quarterback and coach will walk into that building (against the Eagles) and say, ‘You gotta come get us.’ And that’s why I think they’re dangerous. Because they’re confident.”