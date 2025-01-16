The Los Angeles Rams are still alive in the NFC playoffs. Los Angeles got a huge win on Monday against Minnesota, which puts them on track for a Divisional Round matchup with the Eagles on Sunday. The Rams continue to be a strong team in the NFC thanks to their ability to draft gems in the later rounds of drafts.

One viral video shows the Rams' draft room during the 2023 NFL Draft. In the clip, Rams coach Sean McVay makes a strong argument for why LA should draft WR Puka Nacua in the fifth round.

“I think this guy would be really good for us Les,” McVay said in LA's draft room during the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want a guy that is going to be where he's supposed to be. That will stay grounded through the catch, aggressive hands, that will dig out support in the run game. And then that we can give him, he can be an extension of the run game. This guy can be a functional piece of an offensive operation.”

McVay's stumping certainly got GM Les Snead's attention. The next shot in the video shows Snead and McVay presumably watching tape of Nacua and discussing his strengths.

“He's a tough kid,” Snead replied. “To me he showed there's tenacity and a toughness and a fight. If you teach him technique he'll be able to ball. We know you got the guy you want, you've got a vision for him.”

After talking it through, both McVay and Snead were confident that Puka Nacua would be an excellent pick.

“We're going to nail that pick,” Snead concluded.

Nacua instantly proved McVay and Snead correct with an exceptional rookie season. He hauled in 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

Nacua suffered from a knee injury and missed some time at the beginning of the 2024 season. He was still able to put up 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Sean McVay explains what Rams learned from Week 12 loss against Eagles

The Rams have a shot at revenge against the Eagles on Sunday.

Los Angeles lost against Philadelphia during Week 12 of the regular season. McVay told reporters on Wednesday what his team learned from that game and how it will help them in this weekend's rematch.

“That humbling night, when you have the right people…it's just like I've told you guys. I think a lot of the scars that we've had as a team have been what led us to the point that we're at,” McVay said. “I know the greatest growth opportunities that I have ever taken part, with myself in particular, are when it's the most challenging times. You're thinking… man, I don't like this at all, and you look back on it, and you say, ‘I can't imagine where you would be without some of those adverse times.' I think that was one of those nights that because we have the right people, the response was in alignment with what we want, but I also think there is a respect and an understanding of what's going to be required if we want to continue to earn some more time. What a great challenge. We love it.”

If the Rams do manage to get revenge, they'll punch their ticket for the NFC Championship game.

Eagles vs. Rams kicks off at 3PM ET in Philadelphia on Sunday.