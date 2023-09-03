The NFL season is here, and all the teams in the NFC are ready to play. We are here to share our NFL odds series by making an NFC West champion prediction and pick while showcasing our reasoning.

It was not long ago that the NFC West was one of the strongest divisions in the NFL. However, it has taken a tumble in recent years. The division will look to make a comeback as all four teams have division title aspirations. Ultimately, only one of them will win this division and make a playoff run. The San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals all hope to claim the division title.

The division has had a different winner for three seasons in a row. Furthermore, every team has won at least one division title over the last decade. But the 49ers and Seahawks are currently the top contenders for the divisional title. Now, let's examine their chances, as well as the Rams and Cardinals.

Here are the NFC West NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFC West Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -165

Seattle Seahawks: +200

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

Arizona Cardinals: +2700

Why The 49ers Will Win the NFC West

The 49ers are currently the overwhelming favorites to win this division. Now, they must prove they are up to the challenge. But the 49ers have weathered many storms. Additionally, they have persevered through them.

The 49ers endured plenty of ups and downs on their way to a division title in 2022. First, they lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury. Jimmy Garopplo took over the team and tried to get the team back on track. Unfortunately, he also suffered a season-ending injury. By the time the 49ers lost both of their starting quarterbacks, they were 8-4. Yet, everyone was writing them off.

Brock Purdy came along and passed for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Furthermore, they won five in a row to claim the division title. The 49ers dispatched the Seahawks in the wildcard round. Then, they eliminated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the divisional round before falling 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Title Game.

Christian McCaffrey rushed 159 times for 764 yards and six touchdowns for the 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Additionally, he caught 52 passes for 464 yards and four scores. Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Nick Bosa tore it up with 18.5 sacks, while Talanoa Hufanga had four interceptions.

The 49ers will win the division if they can remain healthy. Additionally, they must do well against their division rivals again.

Why The Seahawks Will Win the NFC West

Many expected the Seahawks to be bad. However, they surprised the world with a season-opening win against Russell Wilson (their former quarterback) and the Denver Broncos. The Hawks went 9-8 and made the playoffs as a wildcard. Ultimately, their season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the wildcard round.

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker rushed 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. DK Metcalf caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six scores. Also, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards with nine touchdowns. The defense improved as well. First, linebacker Darrell Taylor had 9.5 sacks. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu also had 9.5 sacks. Likewise, cornerback Tariq Woolen had six interceptions.

The Seahawks will win the NFC West if they can dominate in their division. Also, they must win some tough battles against the NFC East to have a chance.

Why The Rams Will Win the NFC West

The Rams won the division in 2021. However, they stumbled last season. There are issues with this team. Regardless, they still have talent and one of the best coaches in Sean McVay. But the Rams endured an injury-filled campaign. Consequently, they could not overcome this.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Cam Akers ran 188 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Conversely, the defense could not do much, as Aaron Donald suffered some injuries. He finished with only five sacks.

The Rams will win the NFC West if they can stay healthy and steal some games against the 49ers and Seahawks. Also, they must win some games against stronger teams.

Why The Cardinals Will Win the NFC West

The Cardinals are more likely to win the top pick in next year's draft rather than the NFC West. Regardless, it is a new season, and there is always hope. But the Cardinals need quarterbacks Clayton Tune and Joshua Dobbs to excel. Whoever wins the job must emerge as an outstanding talent. Otherwise, they will fall.

The Cardinals will win the NFC West if a quarterback emerges and plays at an elite level. Also, their defense must improve.

Final NFC West Prediction & Pick

The 49ers have some competition from the Seahawks. However, they will make a run toward the end and win the NFC West for the second straight season.

Final NFC West Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -165