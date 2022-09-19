‘I need a couple of drinks’: Sean McVay reacts to Rams barely escaping with win over Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to log their first win of the season on Sunday as they took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. They did just that, but to say that they didn’t look like the defending champions would be an understatement.

After escaping with a 31-27 victory over the Falcons, Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted to seeking some much-needed post-game beverages after their recent matchup (via Los Angeles reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic):

“I need a couple of drinks,” McVay said.

Sean McVay: “I need a couple of drinks.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 18, 2022

The Rams had control of the game for the first three quarters, only to let the Falcons score 17 points in the final frame. Atlanta managed to put themselves in striking distance of LA, but in the end, the Rams managed to secure the much-needed victory. It’s no surprise that coach McVay wasn’t completely pleased with his team’s performance against the Falcons, stating sarcastically that it was a “pretty dull game.”

LA needed some heroics from star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as he intercepted what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass by the Browns in the end zone. Had it not been for Ramsey’s heads-up play, it would have been a much different story for the Rams right now.

Losing to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 was bad enough, but for them to suffer defeat at the hands of the Falcons would have been nothing short of disastrous.

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him as he looks to make the necessary adjustments ahead of the Rams’ Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.