Jalen Ramsey’s message to critics after the Rams’ loss to Buffalo

After winning the Super Bowl, parading from Shrine Auditorium to the LA Memorial Coliseum, and watching Matthew Stafford appear in basically every commercial on television, the Los Angeles Rams entered Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season with the wind behind their back. Though the prospects of taking home the Lombardi Trophy in two consecutive seasons is a tough task for any team, and the Rams did lose multiple important pieces, including Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the team loaded up on interesting options and retained many of their core performers, from Stafford to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, heading into the season.

Unfortunately, LA’s performance in Week 1 left more than a few fans worried about just how far the Rams can go.

From Stafford throwing three interceptions, to his offense only amassing 10 points, and the fact that Josh Allen was only sacked two times, the Rams looked off in the first game of the 2022 NFL season, but no individual player turned in a less impressive effort than Ramsey, who allowed seven of the eight balls thrown his way to be completed for 108 yards and a touchdown, while allowing a perfect 158.3 passer rating to Allen.

Certainly, this was a game that Ramsey would like to forget, but the 27-year-old three-time All-Pro is taking it in stride, as he detailed to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

“I take it as a compliment that people don’t think I ever played a bad game. I mean, sh*t. I guarantee that … wasn’t my worst game I’ve ever played. If that’s what people think, sh*t. I’ve been doing well for myself.”

When asked if there’s anything fans on social media can say to shake him up, Ramsey shook off the question in a surprisingly interesting way.

“Times 10, probably “I cuss myself out in my mind, worse than anybody I could ever speak to.”

Welp, there you go; let’s hope Ramsey’s Week 2 efforts are better than his 2022 debut; otherwise, he might have some strong words for himself.