‘I’m gonna last as long as I can’: Aaron Donald vocal on Rams future as he staves off retirement

Aaron Donald doesn’t want to hear all those retirement talks for now. He is committed to the Los Angeles Rams, and he plans to honor his contract with the team.

Speaking with Peter King of Pro Football Talk, Donald got vocal about his future with the Rams after signing a new deal that saw him get a massive $40 million increase through 2024. The superstar defensive tackle emphasized that he has no plans of leaving or retiring from the game until at least the next two seasons

“I got a two-year commitment right now, so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful. I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level,” Donald shared.

To recall, there were doubts about Aaron Donald’s future with the Rams after their Super Bowl run. Several reports cited that he might call it a career, and his unresolved contract situation back then made his departure a legitimate concern for the team.

Fortunately, the Rams did right by rewarding him a contract that he deserves. Clearly, Donald is happy with that. Now, he remains fully committed to the team and their aspirations to defend their Super Bowl title this 2022 campaign.

Donald was a massive part of the team’s title run, and he is expected to play a huge role again to make it back-to-back for LA. The good thing for the Rams is that the star defensive tackle certainly looks more motivated than ever.