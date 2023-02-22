Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has garnered a lot of attention since implying that he expects to be traded during the offseason. It was not exactly a revelation, as many fans have braced themselves for that reality. Ramsey did add more buzz to the rumors, though, and even received a recruiting pitch.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did his best to sweet talk Ramsey into joining him on the Detroit Lions, but before he could really wine and dine him, the former All-Pro corner put the kibosh on any trade talk. But not before having a little fun.

lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 21, 2023

Ramsey was referring to LA’s overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale. A win would have propelled Detroit into the postseason.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams are in limbo right now. They followed up a Super Bowl title in their home stadium with a disappointing 5-12 campaign last season. They will be forced to answer many questions that will determine if they are going to attempt to stay in championship contention or begin an arduous rebuild. Trading Ramsey would make their blueprint quite clear to fans.

LA is in desperate need of draft picks after spending multiple future assets on talents like Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller. It worked, but now comes the cost. General manager Les Snead may want to restock his draft capital. The Rams have not had a first-rounder since 2016 and will not select one until 2024, unless something changes.

The 28-year-old Ramsey might not be the lockdown cornerback he was a couple seasons ago, but he would be a definite upgrade to the Lions leaky secondary. He could elevate a gritty group and push them into the playoffs.

For now, though, fans could expect Ramsey to remain diplomatic until a decision is made by the team. So St. Brown and others have some time to work on a better pitch.