Jalen Ramsey has faced trade rumors ever since the 2022 season came to an end. The Los Angeles Rams’ star defender recently ignited the rumors with a now deleted tweet provided by Pro Football Talk.

“I can PROMISE you, I won’t get cut . . . now trade? Maybe lol,” Ramsey wrote according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

Jalen Ramsey, who was responding to a post that claimed he could be cut by the Rams, has since posted another response on Twitter.

“100% chance I WONT get cut,” Ramsey wrote. “God bless tho.”

Jalen Ramsey is one of the better defensive players in the NFL. However, his future in Los Angeles is clearly uncertain. It appears as if he believes a trade may come to fruition at some point.

Ramsey recently posted a cryptic message on Twitter amid the trade speculation.

“There are brilliantly talented people everywhere who aren’t receiving the recognition and reward they deserve,” Ramsey wrote. “But once they arm themselves with value and confidence and remove themselves from an environment that isn’t serving them, they thrive and grow.”

The Rams would likely prefer to keep Jalen Ramsey on the roster if possible. Although their 2022 campaign was forgettable to say the least, Los Angeles still features a talented team when healthy. But there is plenty of uncertainty in regards to Ramsey at the moment.

The Rams’ need to make a number of moves to address their pressing needs this offseason. Only time will tell whether or not they decide to trade/cut Jalen Ramsey.