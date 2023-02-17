We all remember when Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead famously said “F them picks — we’ll use them to go win more Super Bowls.” Those comments were yelled during the Rams’ victory parade after winning Super Bowl 56. Some of the picks dumped were used to get cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fast forward to 2023, and Los Angeles finds themselves in a dire situation. They finished this season with a 5-12 record, and they don’t have many resources available to improve their roster.

So what can they do moving forward? According to Rams COO Kevin Demoff, there’s a possibility Jalen Ramsey might be available for a trade. It sounds crazy, but Demoff said as much to Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, and even in an otherwise bad season for the Rams, he had 88 total tackles (64 solo), two sacks and four interceptions. He also forced three fumbles and recovered another.

On top of a potential to get traded, there’s also a possibility he could get cut. Ramsey just completed the third season of a five-year, $100 million contract. If he is in Los Angeles for a fourth season, it would be over $25 million for a dead cap hit.

If the Rams are to lose Ramsey, it’s logical to think they would rather trade him because they could get an asset or two in return. Cutting him means he walks away, and there’s nothing there to replace him or improve the roster.

Funny how draft picks might matter after holding so much insignificance before. But hey, it was all worth it because of the Super Bowl victory, right?