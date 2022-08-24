Jalen Ramsey’s eye-opening update on injury status as regular season approaches

One of the more underrated storylines of the NFL offseason has been the status of Jalen Ramsey. The Rams’ Pro Bowl corner had surgery on his shoulder in June after initially attempting to let the injury heal on its own. Ramsey began training camp limited in what he was able to do. He has since increased his workload and was asked following a joint practice with Bengals if he believed he was at 100 percent. As Ramsey put it:

“Not yet. Not yet, but I will be when the time is right. That’s what’s important to me, honestly. I’m just being careful right now. I haven’t been doing a lot of techniques, trying to play a little light, not attacking at the top of the route like I usually would. Just certain technique things, I won’t go into all that. I’ll be here when the time is right.”

While the NFL season is rapidly approaching and there is not a ton of time left for Ramsey to heal, this still should be looked at as a positive sign. Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay has already ruled him out for the entirety of the preseason with his eyes set on Week 1. The Super Bowl champion has proven to be very durable throughout his NFL career thus far. The five-time Pro Bowler has missed just seven games in his six-year career. He also stated earlier in the offseason that he played through two AC Joint sprains last season. Expect Jalen Ramsey to come in ready to produce at or near 100% once the opening weekend is set to kick off.