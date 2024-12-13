After carrying the ball 29 times in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams had to call on Kyren Williams again on Thursday Night Football to help close things out down the stretch.

Now granted, Williams has been the Rams' lead back all season long, lapping every other rusher on the team many times over for his on-field production, but in a weather game that didn't feature a single touchdown from either team, the Notre Dame product had to run the ball 29 more times in order to put the 49ers away 15-12, picking up 108 yards for his efforts in his third triple-digit game of the season.

Asked about Williams taking on such a massive workload for the Rams so far this month, Sean McVay celebrated his lead back for his vital contributions to the team, as he's earned a much-deserved break during the team's 11-day break before Week 16.

“Glad that he’s got a few days of rest. I think the type of game that it ended up becoming, we would like more opportunities to get [Rams RB] Blake [Corum] going a little bit. But Kyren is the guy we have so much trust in,” Williams told reporters.

“You get into some of those situations in the latter parts of the game where it’s a one- possession game. He’s the guy that’s done a great job for us. I love some of the responses he’s had after a few weeks back. He’s taken great care of the football. I think he runs really hard and tough. He’s a guy that brings such an energy to our football team and I think guys thrive off that. I love Kyren Williams and he sure had a bunch of energy after the game. For him to be able to have 58 carries over the last four days is really impressive. We’ll look forward to getting him healthy, rested and recovered. He’s been a stud and I’ve been really proud of him.”

After starting out the season with a whimper, not a roar, as the Rams appeared unwilling to really lean on the run game due to the limitations on their offensive line, McVay has become increasingly comfortable with Williams controlling the time of possession on the ground, with his top-two rushing performances of the season in terms of carries coming in the month of December. With just three games left to play down the stretch, all of which come against teams with a 16th or worse-ranked rushing defense, Williams is a shoo-in to be a force for the Rams down the stretch, with the potential to set a new career-high rushing yard total a borderline lock as he enters a contract year.